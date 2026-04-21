MPs approve Annette Ryan as the next Parliamentary Budget Officer in House vote

Parliamentary Budget Officer nominee Annette Ryan appears before the Standing Committee on Finance in Ottawa, Monday, March 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted April 21, 2026 6:10 pm.

Last Updated April 21, 2026 6:48 pm.

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament voted today to approve the appointment of Annette Ryan as Canada’s next Parliamentary Budget Officer.

MPs approved her appointment in a 164 to 153 vote, with Bloc Québécois and Conservatives voting against her nomination.

Ryan, a longtime public servant and the current deputy director at Canada’s financial intelligence agency, Fintrac, was named as cabinet’s pick to lead the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer last month.

Ryan’s testimony was clouded at times by MPs’ focus on Jason Jacques, the former interim PBO whose term expired earlier this year.

Conservative MPs had said they would vote against Ryan’s nomination because they want Jacques to take on the permanent role.

Ryan has said she would present the office’s fiscal analysis in a way that makes clear the implications of spending decisions, but added she would leave the “stark language” to parliamentarians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.

—With files from Craig Lord

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

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