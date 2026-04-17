A Vaughan school was evacuated Friday morning after York Regional Police (YRP) received a threats call that prompted an emergency response and a precautionary sweep of the building.

Officers were first called around 8:07 a.m. to the area of Bathurst Street and Ner Israel Drive, where police warned the public to avoid the neighbourhood due to an ongoing investigation. Multiple cruisers and officers were seen in the area as police worked to assess the situation.

In an update shortly before 9 a.m., police confirmed they were responding to a threats call and were working to determine its credibility. A spokesperson said community members should expect a continued police presence as officers carried out their investigation.

YRP later confirmed that the threat was directed at a school and that the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Police said they are unable to release any information that could identify the intended victim of the threat.

The school will remain closed for the rest of the day as the investigation continues.

The area has since reopened, though officers remain on scene as part of the ongoing investigation.