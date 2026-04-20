What to know as ceasefire in the Iran war hangs in the balance

Workers walk past billboards near the Serena Hotel ahead of the second round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, April 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted April 20, 2026 6:50 am.

Last Updated April 20, 2026 8:41 am.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The ceasefire in the Iran war hangs in the balance as Pakistan’s capital stands prepared for possible new talks between Tehran and Washington.

As of right now, the two-week ceasefire will expire at 0000 GMT Wednesday (8 p.m. ET Tuesday.) But the truce between Iran, Israel and the United States started after multiple deadlines posed by U.S. President Donald Trump that threatened Iran’s very “civilization” at one point. Further delays or sudden changes likely will be the norm leading up to the deadline.

Serious challenges face the talks that may be held in Islamabad ahead of the ceasefire’s expiration about the future of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program and other issues. Meanwhile, Iran targeted ships in the strait over the weekend. The U.S. also attacked and boarded one Iranian vessel that tried to outrun the American naval blockade in the strait — signaling that the situation remains volatile and a resumption of the war isn’t out of the question.

Here’s what to know about where the ceasefire stands, the possible talks in Pakistan and other issues surrounding the war.

The deadline in an uneasy ceasefire approaches

The ceasefire in the war began April 8, though Iranian attacks targeted Gulf Arab states and Israel after it had started. Another mysterious attack struck an Iranian oil refinery on an island as well that afternoon. However, it is has broadly held. The two-week deadline means it will expire April 22 without any extension agreed to by parties, either overtly through public messaging or through allowing it to pass without directly resuming hostilities. But risks remain, particularly if there’s isn’t any diplomatic agreement reached in the meantime.

New talks in Pakistan hang in balance

An earlier round of negotiations between Iran and the U.S. was held in Pakistan from April 11 into the early morning the following day. U.S. Vice President JD Vance took part in the highest-level talks between America and Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which ended without an agreement. Since this weekend, authorities in Islamabad have made preparations similar to those that accompanied the first talks, suggesting another round loomed. The White House has said that Vance would be returning to Islamabad for a new round of talks in the coming days with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. But so far, neither Iran or the U.S. have sent a delegation into Pakistan.

Strait of Hormuz remains effectively shut

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all natural gas and oil passes, remains effectively closed over Iranian attacks in the waterway. That included some attacks Saturday. There’s also a fear that Iran mined a portion of the strait used by transiting ships during peacetime. Since the war, Iran reportedly has been charging as much as $2 million a vessel to allow them to pass. Opening the strait remains a key focus of negotiations and Tehran’s strongest leverage against Washington, particularly as countries around the world have begun rationing energy and warning of shortages of jet fuel. The U.S. Navy attacked an Iranian container ship that tried to run its blockade of the strait this weekend, with Marines rappelling onto it from helicopters.

Iran’s nuclear stockpile remains in country

All of Iran’s highly enriched uranium remains in the country, likely entombed at enrichment sites bombed by the U.S. during a 12-day war last June. Iran hasn’t enriched since then but maintains it has the right to do so for peaceful purposes and denies seeking nuclear weapons. Trump, along with Israel, has called for Iran to completely dismantle its nuclear program and give up its stockpile. Iran rejected that in its 10-point proposal for ending the war.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Federal pause on gasoline, diesel tax takes effect today, after Iran fuel price spike

OTTAWA — Ottawa's temporary suspension of some fuel taxes kicks in today, with Canadians likely to save 10 cents per litre on regular gasoline, and four cents on a litre of diesel. Prime Minister Mark...

4h ago

All elevators at TTC subway stations out of service

The TTC says elevators at all subway stations have been placed out of service on Monday. The agency says the Passenger Assistance Intercom in subway stations is not working and the move is a safety...

42m ago

Inflation jumps to 2.4% in March driven by Iran war oil shock, StatCan says

OTTAWA — The annual rate of inflation accelerated to 2.4 per cent in March as the war in Iran sent fuel costs soaring, Statistics Canada said Monday. That’s a jump of more than half a percentage point...

4m ago

Watermain erupts in Etobicoke, sending 10‑foot geyser into the air

An early‑morning watermain break sent a column of water shooting nearly 10 feet into the air in Etobicoke, flooding a major intersection and prompting a multi‑agency response before dawn Monday. Toronto...

3h ago

Top Stories

Federal pause on gasoline, diesel tax takes effect today, after Iran fuel price spike

OTTAWA — Ottawa's temporary suspension of some fuel taxes kicks in today, with Canadians likely to save 10 cents per litre on regular gasoline, and four cents on a litre of diesel. Prime Minister Mark...

4h ago

All elevators at TTC subway stations out of service

The TTC says elevators at all subway stations have been placed out of service on Monday. The agency says the Passenger Assistance Intercom in subway stations is not working and the move is a safety...

42m ago

Inflation jumps to 2.4% in March driven by Iran war oil shock, StatCan says

OTTAWA — The annual rate of inflation accelerated to 2.4 per cent in March as the war in Iran sent fuel costs soaring, Statistics Canada said Monday. That’s a jump of more than half a percentage point...

4m ago

Watermain erupts in Etobicoke, sending 10‑foot geyser into the air

An early‑morning watermain break sent a column of water shooting nearly 10 feet into the air in Etobicoke, flooding a major intersection and prompting a multi‑agency response before dawn Monday. Toronto...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Cold weather returns to the GTA on Monday

Some areas of the GTA had windchills earlier in the morning but temperatures are expected to return to seasonal later in the week. Stella Acquisto has your current and long-range forecast.

1h ago

0:48
Cool temperatures to start the work week

Cooler temperatures are expected to start the work week in the Greater Toronto Area.

14h ago

3:50
Ford government to sell private jet, days after announcing its purchase

Just days after revealing the purchase of a nearly $30 million private jet, Premier Doug Ford says his government is now selling the plane.

19h ago

1:19
Carney: 'Weaknesses' in economic relationship between Canada and U.S.

In a bold video address to the country, Prime Minister Mark Carney calls the economic relationship between Canada and the United States a weakness.

20h ago

0:43
Soggy weekend brings cool temperatures to Toronto

Rain showers throughout the Greater Toronto Area are expected to bring in cooler temperatures this week. Brandon Rowe has the forecast.

April 18, 2026 7:41 pm EST EST

More Videos