Peel police hate crime unit investigating graffiti at St. Aloysius Gonzaga CSS

Peel Regional Police’s hate crime unit is investigating after graffiti was found at a Catholic school in the region.

Police say they were called to St. Aloysius Gonzaga CSS around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in relation to graffiti on the side of the building as well as on the ground at the front entrance of the school.

Police did not comment on the nature of the graffiti or what was written.

The investigation is in the early stages and no suspect information is available at this time.

More to come