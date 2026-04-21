Senators call on Carney to restore antisemitism envoy, step up fight against hate

A police car remains parked outside Shaarei Shomayim synagogue in Toronto on Sunday, March 8, 2026. The synagogue was struck by gunfire overnight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted April 21, 2026 1:25 pm.

Last Updated April 21, 2026 1:49 pm.

OTTAWA — The Senate human rights committee is calling for more education, digital literacy outreach and a federal task force on hate to fight a spike in anti-Jewish hate crimes and intimidation.

The senators also say Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government must restore the antisemitism envoy role it scrapped in February.

The government is folding that role, along with a separate envoy for combatting Islamophobia, into a new advisory council on rights, equality and inclusion.

The senators say they are particularly alarmed by a rise in Holocaust denialism among youth and Ottawa must capture data on hate and bias on digital platforms.

A report tabled this morning says Canadians must be able to discuss events in the Middle East with mutual respect and without blaming each other for events abroad.

Senators say they have heard that Jewish Canadians feel unsafe on campuses and persecuted in their workplaces, while synagogue shootings have them thinking about moving abroad.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I got shot!': Fairview Mall security guard shot after intervening in jewellery store robbery

A security guard at CF Fairview Mall in North York was shot on Tuesday morning after he confronted a suspect who had just robbed a jewellery store in the mall, Toronto police confirm. Officers were...

updated

2h ago

4 tow trucks torched in overnight arsons across Brampton, police investigating

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three overnight tow‑truck fires across Brampton are all being investigated as arson, with the incidents unfolding within less than 30 minutes of one another early Tuesday. Emergency...

2h ago

Shooting at Mexico pyramids that killed Canadian was planned: officials

The Mexican government said Tuesday it was a planned shooting at an internationally famous pyramids site that took the life of a Canadian tourist. José Luis Cervantes Martínez, the attorney general...

1h ago

6 mistakenly released inmates still at large, Premier Doug Ford says

Premier Doug Ford says six inmates mistakenly released from Ontario's jails remain at large. More than 150 inmates have been improperly released from the provincial jail system since 2021. Ford says...

2h ago

Top Stories

'I got shot!': Fairview Mall security guard shot after intervening in jewellery store robbery

A security guard at CF Fairview Mall in North York was shot on Tuesday morning after he confronted a suspect who had just robbed a jewellery store in the mall, Toronto police confirm. Officers were...

updated

2h ago

4 tow trucks torched in overnight arsons across Brampton, police investigating

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three overnight tow‑truck fires across Brampton are all being investigated as arson, with the incidents unfolding within less than 30 minutes of one another early Tuesday. Emergency...

2h ago

Shooting at Mexico pyramids that killed Canadian was planned: officials

The Mexican government said Tuesday it was a planned shooting at an internationally famous pyramids site that took the life of a Canadian tourist. José Luis Cervantes Martínez, the attorney general...

1h ago

6 mistakenly released inmates still at large, Premier Doug Ford says

Premier Doug Ford says six inmates mistakenly released from Ontario's jails remain at large. More than 150 inmates have been improperly released from the provincial jail system since 2021. Ford says...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Mexico shooting suspect planned attack, had pamphlets of Columbine shooting: police

Mexican authorities say they believe the shooting at the Teotihuacán pyramids was planned, citing the gunman had pamphlets about the 1999 Columbine high school shooting.

1h ago

1:47
Fairview mall shooting: Security guard shot in attempted jewellery theft

Toronto Police Inspector Kristy Smith said a security guard, in plain clothes, was shot in an attempted jewellery theft incident at Fairview Mall.

2h ago

2:21
Shooting at Fairview Mall leaves one person injured

Toronto Police say shots were reported at North York's Fairview Mall where at least one person has been injured.

4h ago

0:29
'It's a sad day': Carney on Canadian tourist killed in Mexico

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada is working closely with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum following the shooting death of a Canadian tourist at Mexico's Teotihuacán pyramids.

6h ago

1:26
Drake teases new album inside massive ice sculpture downtown Toronto

A massive frozen sculpture set up in downtown Toronto is expected to unveil the release date of Drake’s new album.

3h ago

More Videos