Toronto–Quebec City high‑speed rail is Canada’s most loved, and most hated, mega‑project: poll

Downtown Toronto city skyline, cityscape of Canada at sunset. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2026 10:31 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2026 10:32 am.

A poll suggests a proposed high-speed railway linking Toronto and Quebec City is both the most-supported and the most-opposed item on the federal government’s list of major projects.

Probe Research found 61 per cent of the 13,000 respondents supported the project, while 19 per cent opposed it to some degree.

The poll can’t be assigned a margin of error because it was carried out online.

“Canadians are expressing tepid support for these projects – but opinions remain volatile,” indicated Probe Research. 

“Canadians are most likely to be aware of – and supportive of – the proposed high-speed rail corridor between Toronto and Quebec City. While support for this project is relatively strong, there is some degree of opposition to it in Western Canada and Ontario. Small majorities of Canadians are also in favour of building an offshore wind farm near the coast of Nova Scotia (Wind West), building a liquefied natural gas and export facility in northern B.C. and expanding the Port of Churchill in northern Manitoba. Support for the Pathways Plus carbon capture and storage project in Alberta and building small nuclear reactors in southern Ontario is slightly lower than for these other projects.”

The project is projected to cost between $60-billion and $90-billion, and construction of the first phase linking Montreal and Ottawa is set to kick off in 2029 or 2030.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada jet forced into emergency climb after near‑miss with U.S. flight at JFK airport

A close call at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon forced an American Airlines‑operated regional jet and an Air Canada Express flight to abort their landings after coming...

updated

2h ago

Doug Ford says Ontario has sold controversial private plane

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province has sold a recently purchased used private jet for the same price it was bought for. Ford says Bombardier has bought the plane for $28.9 million, the exact...

33m ago

Surrender form signature leads to heated puppy custody battle

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street, near Dundas St. E. in Toronto on April 9. Dan McConnell who says...

SPEAKERS CORNER

48m ago

Pickering mayor files complaint after Coun. Lisa Robinson's video on Kamloops residential school sparks outrage

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe has filed a formal complaint with the city's integrity commissioner after Coun. Lisa Robinson published a video questioning findings related to the former Kamloops Residential...

3h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada jet forced into emergency climb after near‑miss with U.S. flight at JFK airport

A close call at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon forced an American Airlines‑operated regional jet and an Air Canada Express flight to abort their landings after coming...

updated

2h ago

Doug Ford says Ontario has sold controversial private plane

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province has sold a recently purchased used private jet for the same price it was bought for. Ford says Bombardier has bought the plane for $28.9 million, the exact...

33m ago

Surrender form signature leads to heated puppy custody battle

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street, near Dundas St. E. in Toronto on April 9. Dan McConnell who says...

SPEAKERS CORNER

48m ago

Pickering mayor files complaint after Coun. Lisa Robinson's video on Kamloops residential school sparks outrage

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe has filed a formal complaint with the city's integrity commissioner after Coun. Lisa Robinson published a video questioning findings related to the former Kamloops Residential...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Drake's 'Iceman' structure doused by firefighters after complaints

The head of Toronto Fire Services says his crews are taking steps to break down a large ice sculpture downtown that’s teasing a new album by Drake in response to “multiple complaints and concerns for public safety.”

1h ago

2:18
Fairview Mall security guard shot after confronting alleged jewellery store robber

Shocking gun violence in North York where a man was shot inside Fairview Mall. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation and the ongoing hunt for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

16h ago

2:54
Developer looks to double number of units in Mimico multiplex already under construction

The need for housing continues to heighten in Toronto. But as Brandon Choghri shows us, those living in one Mimico neighbourhood say the literal height of one new project is out of control. 

18h ago

3:57
Drake's ice sculpture draws crowds and concerns

Toronto police say officers were called for crowd control after people climbed a 25-foot-high ice sculpture set up in the downtown core, teasing Drake’s new album. Audra Brown reports.

13h ago

2:50
Toronto Destination releases 10 year plan to grow tourism numbers

A new plan by Destination Toronto calls for a new convention centre and increased access to the island airport. As Alan Carter reports both issues have been points of contention between the city and the province.

18h ago

More Videos