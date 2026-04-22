Toronto–Quebec City high‑speed rail is Canada’s most loved, and most hated, mega‑project: poll

A poll suggests a proposed high-speed railway linking Toronto and Quebec City is both the most-supported and the most-opposed item on the federal government’s list of major projects.

Probe Research found 61 per cent of the 13,000 respondents supported the project, while 19 per cent opposed it to some degree.

The poll can’t be assigned a margin of error because it was carried out online.

“Canadians are expressing tepid support for these projects – but opinions remain volatile,” indicated Probe Research.

“Canadians are most likely to be aware of – and supportive of – the proposed high-speed rail corridor between Toronto and Quebec City. While support for this project is relatively strong, there is some degree of opposition to it in Western Canada and Ontario. Small majorities of Canadians are also in favour of building an offshore wind farm near the coast of Nova Scotia (Wind West), building a liquefied natural gas and export facility in northern B.C. and expanding the Port of Churchill in northern Manitoba. Support for the Pathways Plus carbon capture and storage project in Alberta and building small nuclear reactors in southern Ontario is slightly lower than for these other projects.”

The project is projected to cost between $60-billion and $90-billion, and construction of the first phase linking Montreal and Ottawa is set to kick off in 2029 or 2030.