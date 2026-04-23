Body of Canadian killed in pyramid shooting turned over to family: Mexican officials

Mexican officials say the body of a Canadian tourist killed when a gunman opened fire from one of the country’s most visited pyramids has been turned over to her family.

The attorney general’s office for Mexico state says the woman’s family identified her body this week.

Officials have said the shooter reportedly planned Monday’s attack at Teotihuacan pyramids, played strange music, ranted about hating tourists and fired randomly as visitors jumped and scrambled down to safety.

The shooter was identified Julio Cesar Jasso Ramirez, a Mexican citizen, who died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mexican officials earlier identified a Canadian woman, 29-year-old Delicia Li de Yong, as one of the 13 people injured.

Officials said tourists from the United States, Colombia, Brazil and Russia were also hurt.