Body of Canadian killed in pyramid shooting turned over to family: Mexican officials

Mexican authorities say the man who opened fire at a Mexican tourist site had planned the attack in advance. Erica Natividad with more on the fatal shooting in which a Canadian citizen was killed.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2026 12:09 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2026 1:07 pm.

Mexican officials say the body of a Canadian tourist killed when a gunman opened fire from one of the country’s most visited pyramids has been turned over to her family.

The attorney general’s office for Mexico state says the woman’s family identified her body this week.

Officials have said the shooter reportedly planned Monday’s attack at Teotihuacan pyramids, played strange music, ranted about hating tourists and fired randomly as visitors jumped and scrambled down to safety.

The shooter was identified Julio Cesar Jasso Ramirez, a Mexican citizen, who died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mexican officials earlier identified a Canadian woman, 29-year-old Delicia Li de Yong, as one of the 13 people injured.

Officials said tourists from the United States, Colombia, Brazil and Russia were also hurt.

Tourists visit the Teotihuacan pyramids after the archeological site reopened two days after a gunman opened fire, killing a Canadian tourist, outside Mexico City, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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