CBSA investigating alleged dumping of steel racks from China

A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the uniform of a CBSA officer at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, October 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2026 12:55 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2026 12:58 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canada Border Services Agency has launched an investigation into the alleged dumping of steel racks from China.

The agency says the investigation to determine whether steel racks are being sold at unfair prices in Canada, subsidized, or both, began Monday.

It comes after a complaint was filed by Arpac Storage Systems, Etalex Inc., Industries Cresswell Inc., the Econo-Rack (2015) Group Inc. and North American Steel Equipment Inc.

CBSA says the complainants allege they have seen price erosion and depression and lost sales due to dumping.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming the Canadian producers and will issue a decision by June 19.

CBSA will concurrently investigate whether the imports are being sold at unfair prices, subsidized, or both, and will make preliminary decisions by July 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Southbound DVP off-ramp to Richmond Street reopening Friday morning

When it comes to Toronto construction projects, the words "ahead of schedule" aren't heard very often, but the City's chief engineer says that's the case with work on the southbound DVP off-ramp to Richmond...

42m ago

'Alberta Time': Bill tabled to ditch clock changes, keep daylight time all year

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government introduced on Thursday proposed legislation that would see the province abandon clock changes and remain on daylight time year-round. Dale Nally,...

8m ago

Ford government's controversial budget bill passes final vote at Queen's Park

The Ford government's omnibus budget bill, which includes controversial changes to freedom of information (FOI) laws, passed a final vote at Queen's Park on Thursday. The budget bill had been sitting...

1h ago

Toronto police bust alleged 'SMS‑blaster' cybercrime ring in 1st case of its kind in Canada

Toronto police say they have dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime operation that used a mobile "SMS blaster" to impersonate cell towers, disrupt networks and send fraudulent text messages to tens of thousands...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

Southbound DVP off-ramp to Richmond Street reopening Friday morning

When it comes to Toronto construction projects, the words "ahead of schedule" aren't heard very often, but the City's chief engineer says that's the case with work on the southbound DVP off-ramp to Richmond...

42m ago

'Alberta Time': Bill tabled to ditch clock changes, keep daylight time all year

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government introduced on Thursday proposed legislation that would see the province abandon clock changes and remain on daylight time year-round. Dale Nally,...

8m ago

Ford government's controversial budget bill passes final vote at Queen's Park

The Ford government's omnibus budget bill, which includes controversial changes to freedom of information (FOI) laws, passed a final vote at Queen's Park on Thursday. The budget bill had been sitting...

1h ago

Toronto police bust alleged 'SMS‑blaster' cybercrime ring in 1st case of its kind in Canada

Toronto police say they have dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime operation that used a mobile "SMS blaster" to impersonate cell towers, disrupt networks and send fraudulent text messages to tens of thousands...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Dangerous driving charges dropped in fatal 2022 Markham crash

Multiple charges against a dump truck driver have been dropped, nearly four years after a crash in Markham that killed three people. Now the family of those victims is speaking out. OMNI News' Tarun Kumar has their story.

18h ago

3:01
Developer accused of cutting down trees on property it doesn't own yet

A developer accused of chopping down trees across the city to make room for their multiplexes allegedly cut down more on a property it doesn't own yet. Brandon Choghri speaks with frustrated neighbours about the latest allegation against Modcity.

20h ago

0:32
Air Transat reducing flights throughout summer travel season

Canadian airline Air Transat is among the recent carriers to announce reductions to its service over rising fuel costs, saying it will be cutting back by six per cent from May through October.

April 22, 2026 1:23 pm EST EST

0:57
Ford says Bombardier jet was returned for 'exact same price'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the recently purchased private jet that the province swiftly backtracked on, has since been returned to Bombardier for the 'exact same price' it was purchased for.

April 22, 2026 11:37 am EST EST

3:46
Dog surrender form signature sparks custody dispute in Toronto

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street in Toronto. Pat Taney reports.

April 22, 2026 11:21 am EST EST

More Videos