CBSA investigating alleged dumping of steel racks from China

OTTAWA — The Canada Border Services Agency has launched an investigation into the alleged dumping of steel racks from China.

The agency says the investigation to determine whether steel racks are being sold at unfair prices in Canada, subsidized, or both, began Monday.

It comes after a complaint was filed by Arpac Storage Systems, Etalex Inc., Industries Cresswell Inc., the Econo-Rack (2015) Group Inc. and North American Steel Equipment Inc.

CBSA says the complainants allege they have seen price erosion and depression and lost sales due to dumping.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming the Canadian producers and will issue a decision by June 19.

CBSA will concurrently investigate whether the imports are being sold at unfair prices, subsidized, or both, and will make preliminary decisions by July 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.

The Canadian Press