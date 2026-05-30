‘Heated Rivalry’ wins 13 awards at the scripted television gala

Prime Minister Mark Carney poses for a photo on the red carpet with, left to right, Brendan Brady, co-creator of the TV series "Heated Rivalry", Hudson Williams, series star, and co-creator Jacob Tierney at the Prime Time screen and media industry conference gala in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle PATRICK DOYLE

By Craig Macrae, The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2026 8:45 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2026 9:14 pm.

“Heated Rivalry” crushed the competition, winning 13 Canadian Screen Awards at the scripted television ceremony on Saturday night.

Those wins included two for creator Jacob Tierney, who picked up best direction and best writing for a drama.

Tierney’s wins gave the Montreal-born creator a hat trick over the past two days, adding to his tally from Friday’s unscripted gala, where he won best reality/competition series as an executive producer on “The Traitors Canada.”

“Heated Rivalry” continues to be a worldwide hit, steaming up TV screens since its debut last year. It follows the love story between two hockey players, portrayed by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

Sophie Nélisse, who plays Williams’ girlfriend on the show won for best supporting performer, while Nadine Bhabha took home the trophy for her guest performance, portraying Elena, the ride-or-die friend to bartender Kip.

The Crave series also garnered two wins for Quebec City-born singer Peter Peter. He won best original music in a drama and best song for “It’s You.”

CBC/Netflix Arctic comedy “North of North” picked up seven awards, including best ensemble performance. It led overall nominations with 20.

The Nunavut-shot series stars Anna Lambe as a young Inuk mother who wants more out of life than her predictable day-to-day living in the fictional town of Ice Cove.

Lambe’s co-star Maika Harper won for best supporting performer, Tanya Tagaq for best guest performance and creators Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril won best writing for a comedy.

The Screen Awards, which celebrate the best in films and television, have been handed out in a series of galas this week and culminate with Sunday night’s event hosted by comedian Andrew Phung.

The marquee awards will include the “Heated Rivalry” team competing for best drama series and best lead performer for Hudson Williams and François Arnaud. While “North of North” looks to win best comedy series, with Anna Lambe trying to follow in her co-stars’ footsteps when she competes for best lead performer in a comedy.

Saturday night’s winners also included Lifetime’s “Dying in Plain Sight,” a story about an overweight high school student and her mother, who are both concealing dark secrets. The TV movie nabbed best direction, best TV movie and best lead performer by star Raffa Virago.

This year the Screen Awards introduced the Spotlight categories, which recognize Canadian creatives for their work on international television series made and broadcast in Canada.

Netflix’s “Wayward,” starring Mae Martin, Sarah Gadon and Toni Collette, won the spotlight award for best series and best writing, while Amanda Brugel won best performance for her role on “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2026.

Craig Macrae, The Canadian Press



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