Paris police detain 45 after violence erupts during celebrations of PSG’s Champions League title

A car burns and fireworks explode as police watch PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that's being played in Budapest, PSG won the game. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2026 6:03 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2026 6:52 pm.

PARIS (AP) — Paris police detained 45 people after violence disrupted celebrations late Saturday of Paris Saint-Germain’s second Champions League title win and a group tried to storm a police station in the French capital.

Fans began celebrating in Paris after the final whistle earlier in the evening in Budapest, Hungary, where PSG won by beating Arsenal on penalties in a dramatic final.

Dozens of fans marched along the avenues near the Arc de Triomphe, with some setting off flares and blaring car horns. Around 20,000 people gathered on the Champs-Elysees, with police working to contain the crowd.

However, the Paris police prefecture said smaller groups caused disturbances in various locations, with some vandalizing shops and setting fires. One police officer was injured. Those who attempted to storm a police station in the posh 8th Arrondissement neighborhood were dispersed, police said.

It said that by 10 p.m., 45 people were taken into custody.

The main ring road surrounding Paris was briefly blockaded by a crowd before police dispersed it. Police also said one bakery and a restaurant were damaged.

Officers also contained about 1,000 people gathered near the PSG stadium in the 16th Arrondissement and cleared barricades made from bicycles.

In May last year, when police made more than 500 arrests across France following PSG’s first title, Paris was on high alert, with 8,000 police officers deployed across the city.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press




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