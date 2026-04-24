OPP detachment to be built at Ontario Place to support upload of Gardiner, DVP

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment is set to built at Ontario Place to support the upload of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) from the City of Toronto to the province.

The detachment will be located on the East Island and will support year-round policing at the new Ontario place as well as traffic patrol on the Gardiner and DVP.

Toronto police say they will still maintain responsibility for non-traffic related criminal matters on the King’s Highways in Toronto.

The detachment will feature a helicopter pad, a proposed marine unit, and the first OPP Mounted Unit in Ontario.

“This new OPP detachment will be well-positioned to patrol our highways, maintain a strong on-site policing presence and ensure the safety of families and all those visiting Ontario Place,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.

The roadways are set to be designated as King’s Highways and uploaded to the province. The deal was reached between the municipality and Ontario in exchange for the City backing down on the fight over Ontario Place.

The provincial government is currently redeveloping the urban park on Toronto’s waterfront to include a spa and waterpark owned by Therme, the new Ontario Science Centre and revamped performance venue.