Montreal airport installs memorial to Air Canada pilots who died in LaGuardia crash

A memorial to Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther is seen in Jacques-de-Lesseps park, which is owned by the operator of the Montreal airport, Aeroports de Montreal, in an undated handout photo. Gunther, 24, and Forest, 30, died when their Air Canada plane collided with a fire truck after landing at the New York City airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Aeroports de Montreal (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 25, 2026 5:01 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2026 5:11 pm.

MONTREAL — Montreal’s airport authority has installed a memorial to two Air Canada pilots who died in a runway collision at LaGuardia Airport last month.

The memorial at the Jacques-de-Lesseps plane spotting park states that Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther lost their lives while performing their duties and pursuing their passions.

Gunther, 24, and Forest, 30, died when their Air Canada plane collided with a fire truck crossing the runway just after landing at the New York City airport on March 22.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report released this week found a surveillance system did not generate an alert for air traffic controllers because ground vehicles were not equipped with transponders.

It also found that the truck operator reported hearing the word “stop” on the radio but did not know who the transmission was intended for.

Aéroports de Montréal spokesperson Émilie Chevrette says the park where the memorial now sits was where aviation enthusiasts gathered to lay flowers and other tributes after the crash.

“ADM therefore decided to create this permanent memorial to honour these two young men who died while performing their duties and pursuing their passion,” she said Saturday in an email.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hamilton police seeking 14-year-old in shooting death of teen at Jackson Square mall on Friday

Police in Hamilton say a 14-year-old is the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a downtown mall on Friday. Investigators say they were called to Jackson Square on King Street...

1h ago

Man wanted after alleged assault at Vaughan synagogue

York Regional Police are investigating a suspected hate crime that took place in Vaughan on Saturday. According to investigators, an unknown man attempted to force his way into a synagogue near Bathurst...

2h ago

Toronto man's HIV no longer detectable after bone marrow transplant

TORONTO — A Toronto patient who has been living with HIV for 27 years is in remission – and potentially cured, according to his doctors – after a bone marrow transplant from a donor naturally resistant...

55m ago

Man killed in Etobicoke shooting, 3 suspects wanted

Toronto police are searching for three suspects after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed late Friday in a residential Etobicoke neighbourhood. Investigators were called to a parking lot near Scarlettwood...

1h ago

Top Stories

Hamilton police seeking 14-year-old in shooting death of teen at Jackson Square mall on Friday

Police in Hamilton say a 14-year-old is the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a downtown mall on Friday. Investigators say they were called to Jackson Square on King Street...

1h ago

Man wanted after alleged assault at Vaughan synagogue

York Regional Police are investigating a suspected hate crime that took place in Vaughan on Saturday. According to investigators, an unknown man attempted to force his way into a synagogue near Bathurst...

2h ago

Toronto man's HIV no longer detectable after bone marrow transplant

TORONTO — A Toronto patient who has been living with HIV for 27 years is in remission – and potentially cured, according to his doctors – after a bone marrow transplant from a donor naturally resistant...

55m ago

Man killed in Etobicoke shooting, 3 suspects wanted

Toronto police are searching for three suspects after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed late Friday in a residential Etobicoke neighbourhood. Investigators were called to a parking lot near Scarlettwood...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Youth charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on Sikh man in Woodstock

Woodstock police have charged a youth after he allegedly harassed and assaulted an elderly man in an apparent hate-motivated incident on Wednesday morning. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

22h ago

2:37
Arrests made after dramatic stolen vehicle takedown in North York 

Arrests have been made after a stolen vehicle involved in a hit and run was intercepted by police in North York. Shauna Hunt with more from witnesses 

April 24, 2026 6:27 pm EST EST

2:38
9-year-old girl recognized for heroic efforts in saving mother's life

A 9-year-old girl is being called a hero for taking action when her mother suffered a medical emergency in the middle of Lake Huron. David Zura with the paddle boarding journey that quickly turned into a nightmare. 

April 24, 2026 2:55 pm EST EST

1:30
Irma Galastica: Police offer $25K reward for information on missing mother

Halton police are offering a $25,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Toronto mother Irma Galastica, who has been missing since 2024.

April 24, 2026 1:05 pm EST EST

0:31
Teen stabbed at Brampton Centennial, teen suspect arrested

A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed inside a Brampton high school on Friday morning, prompting a temporary lockdown.

April 24, 2026 12:14 pm EST EST

More Videos