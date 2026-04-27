A pair of collisions on Highway 401 brought delays through Etobicoke on Monday morning, with closures on the eastbound express lanes at Kipling Avenue and on the westbound lanes near Hwy. 400.

Emergency crews responded to two separate incidents: a motorcycle and passenger‑vehicle collision on the eastbound express lanes and a multi‑vehicle crash on the westbound express lanes approaching Hwy. 400.

Police say no life‑threatening injuries have been reported.

The closures began shortly after the crashes were called in and quickly caused heavy backups during the morning commute.

Two westbound express lanes of Highway 401 were also closed as well as the ramp from Highway 409 eastbound to the 401 express at Kipling.

The express lanes reopened just after 8 a.m.