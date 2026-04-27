Hwy. 401 express reopens in Etobicoke after crashes in both directions

Milton, Canada - August 16, 2024: An OPP Dodge Charger Cruiser is parked on the shoulder of Highway 401 with it's emergency lights activated. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 27, 2026 6:52 am.

Last Updated April 27, 2026 8:14 am.

A pair of collisions on Highway 401 brought delays through Etobicoke on Monday morning, with closures on the eastbound express lanes at Kipling Avenue and on the westbound lanes near Hwy. 400.

Emergency crews responded to two separate incidents: a motorcycle and passenger‑vehicle collision on the eastbound express lanes and a multi‑vehicle crash on the westbound express lanes approaching Hwy. 400.

Police say no life‑threatening injuries have been reported.

The closures began shortly after the crashes were called in and quickly caused heavy backups during the morning commute.

Two westbound express lanes of Highway 401 were also closed as well as the ramp from Highway 409 eastbound to the 401 express at Kipling.

The express lanes reopened just after 8 a.m.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6-year-old girl dies after falling from apartment window in North York: police

Toronto police say a six-year-old girl has died after falling from an apartment building in North York on Sunday night. Officers were called to the scene near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive north of...

breaking

24m ago

Toronto police to announce 'enhanced cash reward' for suspect in Fairview Mall shooting

Toronto police will announce an enhanced cash reward on Monday as the search intensifies for Kyle Douglas Prouse, the man wanted for shooting a security guard during an attempted jewellery store robbery...

12m ago

Female motoryclist suffers life‑threatening injuries in Scarborough crash

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough early Monday, Toronto police say. Officers were called to Birchmount Road and McNicoll...

36m ago

Mother, baby seriously injured after being struck by SUV in North York

A mother and her baby were seriously injured after being struck by an SUV in North York on Sunday night. Toronto police say they were called to the Caledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue West area, north...

3m ago

Top Stories

6-year-old girl dies after falling from apartment window in North York: police

Toronto police say a six-year-old girl has died after falling from an apartment building in North York on Sunday night. Officers were called to the scene near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive north of...

breaking

24m ago

Toronto police to announce 'enhanced cash reward' for suspect in Fairview Mall shooting

Toronto police will announce an enhanced cash reward on Monday as the search intensifies for Kyle Douglas Prouse, the man wanted for shooting a security guard during an attempted jewellery store robbery...

12m ago

Female motoryclist suffers life‑threatening injuries in Scarborough crash

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough early Monday, Toronto police say. Officers were called to Birchmount Road and McNicoll...

36m ago

Mother, baby seriously injured after being struck by SUV in North York

A mother and her baby were seriously injured after being struck by an SUV in North York on Sunday night. Toronto police say they were called to the Caledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue West area, north...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Freight and cruise traffic poised for growth

Toronto's port continues to see growth in bulk commodities while at the same time the cruise industry is laying out a long term strategy for continued growth in the Great Lakes. David Zura explains.

11h ago

0:39
Sunshine and comfortable temperatures to start the week

A sunny and warm start to the week as temperatures climb into the mid teens before rain and wind move in for Tuesday.

13h ago

3:03
Public appeal in extreme animal neglect case

The Humane Society of Greater Niagara is on the hunt for the previous owner of a dog found in severe neglect. David Zura reports.

April 25, 2026 9:21 pm EST EST

0:33
Double-digit temperatures return to end weekend

The rain moves out and sunshine returns for Sunday as do the warmer temperatures.

April 25, 2026 7:24 pm EST EST

2:10
Toronto Police search for three suspects after man killed in Etobicoke shooting

A man was gunned down while sitting in a vehicle in Etobicoke on Friday night. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation into the city's latest homicide.

April 25, 2026 5:27 pm EST EST

More Videos