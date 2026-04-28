A 13‑year‑old student has been arrested after a bomb threat triggered the evacuation of Highview Public Elementary School on Tuesday, prompting a large police response and the relocation of hundreds of students and staff.

Hamilton police say the threat was reported around 11:51 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2026, after school staff received a message claiming an explosive device would detonate later in the afternoon. Administrators activated their emergency plan, moving roughly 500 students and staff to a nearby secondary school as a precaution.

Officers conducted a thorough sweep of the school and surrounding property. No explosive devices or suspicious items were found, and the building was later cleared. Students were dismissed safely from the alternate location.

Investigators continued working through the afternoon and identified a suspect believed to be responsible for the threat. A 13‑year‑old Hamilton youth has been charged with mischief and uttering public threats to cause bodily harm.

The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.