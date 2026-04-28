Lululemon adds former Unilever executive Esi Eggleston Bracey to board

Esi Eggleston Bracey, as shown in this undated handout photo, has been named a new Lululemon Athletica Inc. board member.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Lululemon (Mandatory credit) Lululemon

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted April 28, 2026 10:00 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2026 11:08 am.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has named another new board member as the company continues to face criticism over its recent performance.

The Vancouver-based retailer says Esi Eggleston Bracey is joining its board immediately.

Bracey was most recently the chief growth and marketing officer at Unilever PLC, where she’s also been the president of the company’s U.S. division.

She has sat on the boards of retailer Williams-Sonoma Inc. and theme park owner Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

Her appointment comes less than a week after Lululemon announced former Nike executive Heidi O’Neill will become the retailer’s CEO and one of its board members in September.

Since last year, Lululemon’s estranged founder Chip Wilson and activist investor Elliott Management have been pushing for the company to appoint their CEO and board recommendations in hopes of improving the retailer’s lagging stock price and helping it compete against rivals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

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