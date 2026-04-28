Man, 70, charged with first degree murder of 62-year-old Mississauga man

Peel police on scene of a homicide in Mississauga on April 27, 2026. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 28, 2026 4:02 pm.

Peel Regional Police have laid charges against a man taken into custody Monday in connection with the shooting death of a 62-year-old man in Mississauga.

Police and paramedics were called to a business plaza on Matheson Boulevard near Kennedy Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday to attend to an unresponsive male.

When they arrived, crews found a man inside a store suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesavings measures were taken, but the man did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as a 62-year-old man from Mississauga.

A man was taken into custody at the time and has now been identified as Howard Brodsky, 70, from Thornhill. He is charged with first degree murder.

Police believe the shooting to be targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

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