Carney says clean electricity strategy promised weeks ago is still on its way

OTTAWA — The federal government still has not announced its clean electricity strategy, despite Prime Minister Mark Carney saying it would land weeks ago.

At a news conference in Halifax on March 26, Carney told reporters the government would be releasing “next week” a strategy to expand the electricity grid through hydro, nuclear and renewable energy.

In the spring economic update Tuesday, the government said it was planning to release a “discussion paper” to seek input from provinces and territories on how to modernize the grid.

The update did indicate the government plans to release a new nuclear energy strategy, and it announced today that strategy will come by the end of the year.

When asked on his way into a caucus meeting today for an update on the electricity strategy, Carney would only say, “It’s coming.”

The Prime Minister’s Office told The Canadian Press it had nothing further to add.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press