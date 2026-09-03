Ministry of Labour investigating after workers stuck on scaffolding during Toronto storm

In a video posted on social media, two workers are seen scrambling to get off the platform as it swings and sways in the wind during Wednesday's storm in Toronto.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 3, 2026 4:34 pm.

The Ministry of Labour says it is investigating after workers were stuck on a suspended scaffolding platform at a Yorkville apartment building during Wednesday’s storm.

In a video posted on social media, two workers are seen scrambling to get off the platform as it swings and sways violently in the wind, repeatedly slamming into the side of the building. One worker manages to grab onto a balcony railing when the platform swings close to it and a person on the balcony grabs onto the platform and tries to steady it.

Meanwhile, the worker on the opposite side of the platform manages to crawl to the side touching the balcony. Just as the first worker manages to climb onto the balcony, the platform swings away making it difficult for the second worker to reach the balcony. The first worker reaches out and grabs his arm, trying to pull him closer and once again stabilize the platform. As the platform steadies for a moment, the second worker climbs over the balcony railing to safety.

The rest of the video shows the platform hanging precariously along the side of the building, bashing into the sides of the building and into balconies.

In a statement, the Ministry of Labour told CityNews: “On September 3, 2026, the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development was notified of an incident that occurred on September 2, 2026, in Toronto. A ministry inspector has been assigned to investigate. As the investigation is ongoing, no further details are available at this time.”

It is unclear if any of the workers were injured.

The powerful storm on Wednesday barreled through the GTA, causing widespread flooding across the region and southern Ontario. Damaging winds felled trees which led to downed powerlines, leaving thousands without power for several hours.

The DVP was also closed for several hours due to flooding and trains were bypassing St. Patrick and Unions stations on Line 1 because of water on the tracks. In addition, Rogers Stadium sustained significant damage while a sinkhole opened up in Vaughan, indefinitely shutting down a stretch of Huntington road.

Click here for more of CityNews’ coverage of the storm.

A screenshot from a video posted to social media shows workers stuck on a scaffolding platform on the side of a Yorkville apartment building during a powerful storm on Sep. 2, 2026. Credit: Hussein Naboulsi
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