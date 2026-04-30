Partial suspect descriptions released in alleged targeted home invasion in Richmond Hill

Police in York Region are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a home invasion in Richmond Hill.

Investigators allege three people forced their way into a residence by smashing a window in the Hyde Park Drive and Red Oak Drive area just before 4:30 a.m. on April 28.

Once inside, police say the trio were confronted by the homeowner, who was then assaulted. They were later treated for minor injuries.

Police say no demands were made by the suspects, who fled the home in a black SUV driven by a fourth suspect.

Investigators have released partial descriptions of two of the four suspects. The first is a man, last seen wearing a black hoodie and a black mask. He was also carrying a metal object.

The second suspect is described as a man, last seen wearing a white or grey hoodie.

There are no descriptions available for the third and fourth suspects.

Police tell CityNews that the investigation is being treated as a targeted rather than a random incident.