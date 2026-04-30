Toronto man charged with murder in 2023 fatal shooting

A Toronto man has been charged in connection to a 2023 homicide, the second suspect to be arrested in the fatal shooting.

According to investigators, Mohamed Ahmed, 36, was gunned down while inside a vehicle at an apartment parking lot near Sherbourne and Shuter streets on July 25, 2023.

He was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two suspects were identified in connection to the shooting and were placed on the Canada’s Most Wanted list.

One of the suspects, Yasir Mohamed, 29, of Toronto, was arrested last November and is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder.

On Thursday, Belleville Police Service arrested the second suspect, Mohamed Abdullahi, 34, of Toronto. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.