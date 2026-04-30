TTC granted no-board report, could result in union lockout ahead of World Cup matches

A Toronto Transit Commission sign at St. George station is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 30, 2026 5:44 pm.

Approximately 700 unionized TTC employees could be locked out less than a month before Toronto plays host to its opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

The TTC says it was granted a no-board report on Wednesday, which triggers a 17-day period before the transit agency says it would be prepared to lock out members of CUPE Local 2 if a new deal is not reached by May 16.

CUPE Local 2 represents communications, electrical, and signal workers who maintain and repair critical TTC infrastructure. Earlier this month, the union overwhelmingly voted in favour of strike action.

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali says the no-board report will not have an immediate impact on TTC service, which will continue to operate as normal over the next 17 days, and he’s hopeful both sides will use the time to reach a negotiated settlement.

“As Toronto prepares to host the world during the FIFA World Cup 2026, the TTC is resolute in its commitment to do everything possible to provide uninterrupted transit service for the millions of people in this city and region who rely on us every day, and for everyone visiting for this event,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Toronto is set to host the first of six World Cup matches on June 12 at Toronto Stadium, with additional matches scheduled for June 17, June 20, June 23, June 26, and July 2.

The collective agreement between the two sides expired on March 31, 2026. According to the union, key issues remaining unresolved include wages and employer concession demands.

Lali says the union’s current position on wages exceeds current inflation projections and recent comparable deals in the transportation industry.

“Agreeing to the union’s current package of proposals would result in cost increases to the TTC of approximately $86,000 per employee for compensation (i.e., vacation, wages, etc.) over a three-year agreement. This is not in line with what the TTC perceives to be a fair and fiscally responsible agreement,” he said.

Lali previously stated that the TTC has a robust contingency plan if there is a labour dispute.

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