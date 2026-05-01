Conservatives stay on top of party fundraising list as Liberals narrow the gap

A delegate wears a cowboy hat with a Conservative Party convention logo on it during the party's national convention in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

By Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2026 1:33 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2026 1:53 pm.

OTTAWA — The Conservatives’ fundraising machine continues to outpace all other federal parties after bringing in more than $9.4 million in the last quarter, though the Liberals are closing the gap.

Elections Canada has released fundraising data for the four major parties for the quarter ending in March.

The Liberals raised more than $6.8 million over the quarter, bringing their total for the last four quarters to $23.3 million.

In that same time period, the Tories brought in more than $29.1 million.

The Conservatives raised $28 million in just three months leading up to last year’s election.

The New Democrats, who did not see a significant boost in fundraising during the final months of their leadership campaign, took in just over $1.6 million but almost doubled the number of individual donations from the previous quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

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