Maple Leafs denied permission to interview Lightning GM BriseBois

The Toronto Maple Leafs wanted a shot to talk to one of the most successful general managers in the NHL.

The Tampa Bay Lightning said no.

The Leafs were denied permission to interview Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois for a role at the helm of hockey operations, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Friday.

“I don’t think anyone is shocked to hear that the Lightning would say no,” Friedman said. “I do think they asked permission to speak to him and were rejected.”

BriseBois’ Lightning currently trail the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in an Eastern Conference quarterfinal with Game 6 on Friday.

Since BriseBois became GM of the Lightning in 2018, the team has qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs every year.

The Lightning won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and ’21.

The Leafs have been searching for a general manager since firing Brad Treliving at the end of March.

Friedman has reported that the Leafs are working toward contracts for Mats Sundin and John Chayka to lead hockey ops.