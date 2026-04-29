The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly leaning towards bringing franchise icon Mats Sundin into their front office while also considering former Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka, according to reporting from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Friedman mentioned the Leafs’ interest during Tuesday night’s playoff hockey broadcast and expanded on it in Wednesday’s 32 Thoughts podcast, noting that Toronto is casting a wide net as it reshapes its hockey operations department following the dismissal of Brad Treliving and the team’s bottom-five finish.

On Wednesday, Friedman suggested the role being negotiated with Sundin is vice-president of hockey operations, while Chayka would then join the Maple Leafs’ legend as general manager.

Sundin, 55, is one of the most celebrated players in Maple Leafs history. The longtime captain spent 13 seasons in Toronto, recording 987 points in 981 games and becoming the franchise’s all‑time points leader. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.

Despite his stature in the organization, Sundin has no formal front‑office experience. Since retiring in 2009, he has largely stayed out of day‑to‑day NHL operations, making only occasional public appearances and maintaining a low profile in Sweden.

The Leafs’ last president of hockey operations was Brendan Shanahan, who departed the organization in May 2025.

Chayka, 36, became the NHL’s youngest general manager when he took over the Coyotes in 2016. His tenure was marked by an aggressive embrace of analytics, several bold trades, and a contentious exit in 2020 that resulted in a league suspension for conduct deemed “detrimental to the league.”

Since then, Chayka has worked in sports and entertainment management, including operating multiple Wendy’s locations, but his name has repeatedly resurfaced in NHL circles, especially lately amid Toronto’s search for new leadership.