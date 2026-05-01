Raptors beat Cavaliers in OT to force Game 7

The Toronto Raptors aren’t done yet.

RJ Barrett hit a late, bouncing game winner in overtime as the Raptors extended their season with a 112-110 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Friday’s Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena.

It helped Toronto hold off a late Cleveland comeback, as the Cavaliers erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to force the extra period.

But Barrett played hero for the Raptors, knocking down an eerily similar shot to Kawhi Leonard’s iconic winner in 2019. With Toronto down one, Barrett took a pass from Scottie Barnes at the top of the arc and got a huge bounce off the rim, before the ball fell through the hoop for a two-point lead.

Evan Mobley missed a three-pointer of his own at the other end, sending the series to a winner-take-all Game 7.

Scottie Barnes put together a 25-point, 14-assist double-double as the Raptors were without Brandon Ingram, dominating in the paint and setting up his teammates for open baskets.

Stepping into Toronto’s starting five in Ingram’s place, Ja’Kobe Walter played a key role in the Raptors’ win. The second-year guard knocked down some big threes in the first half and scored 24 points.

The victory sends the series back to Cleveland, where Game 7 will go Sunday, with the start time still to be determined.

More to come.