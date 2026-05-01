Raptors look to force Game 7 in NBA Eastern quarterfinal with Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to keep their postseason dream alive as they prepare to face the Cavaliers again in Game 6 of a crucial make-or-break series.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2026 10:36 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2026 10:56 am.

The Toronto Raptors look to extend their season when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinal.

The Cavaliers took a 3-2 lead in the series and pushed the Raptors to the brink of elimination with a 125-120 win at home on Wednesday.

The Raptors have proved to be a match for the heavily favoured Cavaliers, who boast a lineup featuring stars James Harden, Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell.

Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles have led a Raptors team that has played gritty defence and kept Cleveland’s stars off-balance.

But Cleveland has not trailed in the series, and even if the Raptors win tonight, they will still need to defeat the Cavs on the road on Sunday. And Toronto may be without all-star forward Brandon Ingram, who left Game 5 with a heel injury.

Cleveland holds a 10-0 postseason record at home against Toronto, dating back to a series dominated by LeBron James from 2016-18.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) jumps towards the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers centre Jarrett Allen (31) defends during second half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, April 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
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