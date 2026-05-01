Subway service resumes on stretch of TTC Line 2 in east end

A Toronto Transit Commission sign at St. George station is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 1, 2026 7:46 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2026 8:05 am.

The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) between Broadview and Woodbine stations following a mechanical issue on Friday morning.

Service was suspended just before 7:15 a.m. and resumed around 30 minutes later.

It’s the second day in a row TTC riders faced delays on the transit system.

On Thursday mid-morning, service on Line 2 and Line 4 (Sheppard-Yonge) was shut down for around 30 minutes due to a software issue.

Then in the afternoon, service was disrupted on Line 6 Finch West LRT following a collision between a vehicle and the LRT.

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