Subway service resumes on stretch of TTC Line 2 in east end

The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) between Broadview and Woodbine stations following a mechanical issue on Friday morning.

Service was suspended just before 7:15 a.m. and resumed around 30 minutes later.

It’s the second day in a row TTC riders faced delays on the transit system.

On Thursday mid-morning, service on Line 2 and Line 4 (Sheppard-Yonge) was shut down for around 30 minutes due to a software issue.

Then in the afternoon, service was disrupted on Line 6 Finch West LRT following a collision between a vehicle and the LRT.