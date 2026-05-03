GO train schedules to be adjusted on Barrie Line for next 10 days starting Monday

Schedules are being adjusted on the GO Transit Barrie Line for the next week and a half due to infrastructure work.

Metrolinx says from Monday, May 4, until Thursday, May 14, southbound trains along the line will leave up to 13 minutes earlier and arrive up to 10 minutes later at stations.

Northbound trains will leave Union Station up to eight minutes earlier and arrive at stations along the line 10 minutes later than regularly scheduled.

GO buses will be available at Aurora GO to take commuters to King City and then onto Maple GO, where they can connect to the adjusted GO train service.

GO Transit Barrie Line map is shown. CITYNEWS/GO Transit

“During this time, trains will run slower than usual to help protect completed work along the line and ensure service remains safe and reliable,” the provincial transit agency said in a statement. “Temporarily adjusting our schedules helps to ensure customers arrive as close as possible to their regular arrival times, minimizing the impact to your commute.”

A complete list of the changes, as well as updated departure times, can be found on the gotransit website.