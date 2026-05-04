April auto sales down 3.9 per cent amid high gas prices, ongoing economic challenges

New Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 4, 2026 11:47 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2026 12:11 pm.

RICHMOND HILL — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says April auto sales were down from a year ago but still maintained a “reasonable selling pace,” given the economic headwinds.

The firm estimates 178,000 vehicles were sold in April, down 3.9 per cent from last year.

DesRosiers managing partner Andrew King says April sales seem somewhat more palatable than they first appear, given trade tensions and sky-high gas prices.

King also says the resurgence of zero-emission vehicles in March cooled off a tad in April.

However, he says electric vehicle sales could rebound in the coming months as Tesla brings back its Model 3 vehicles with a lower price tag.

The federal government replaced its EV rebate program with an EV affordability program in February, which allows for an incentive of up to $5,000 on car purchases with a final value of $50,000 or less. That, in turn, slightly boosted EV sales in March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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