Report: Mavericks hiring Masai Ujiri as team president

Masai Ujiri speaks to the media in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/CP Photo).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 4, 2026 12:19 pm.

Last Updated May 4, 2026 12:25 pm.

Masai Ujiri is taking the next step in his basketball journey.

The former Toronto Raptors president has been hired as the Dallas Mavericks’ new team president and alternate governor, ESPN’s Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon reported Monday.

He replaces Nico Harrison, who was fired in November.

Ujiri was hired by the Raptors as general manager in 2013, later becoming president of basketball operations in 2016. Under his leadership, the Raptors built a sustained contender, culminating in the 2019 NBA championship, the first in franchise history.

The longtime basketball executive oversaw several notable draft picks and acquisitions in Toronto, including the selections of Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby, as well as the undrafted signing of Fred VanVleet. He also acquired Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs in a blockbuster deal that sent DeMar DeRozan and Poeltl the other way.

Ujiri and the Raptors parted ways in 2025.

Earlier this year, Ujiri joined the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo.

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