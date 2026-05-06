The Big Story

How can Canada unclog its housing market?

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 6, 2026 9:58 am.

A lot of the housing conversation goes towards first-time home buyers, but what about second-time? Or those looking to downsize? A clogged-up housing market is a problem that affects Canadians in all life stages.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Dr. Mike Moffat, founding director of the Missing Middle Initiative at the University of Ottawa. They discuss how what’s impacting Canadians from moving through the housing market, how government initiatives can help residents find a place to meet their needs, and whether the market will recover soon.

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