How can Canada unclog its housing market?

A lot of the housing conversation goes towards first-time home buyers, but what about second-time? Or those looking to downsize? A clogged-up housing market is a problem that affects Canadians in all life stages.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Dr. Mike Moffat, founding director of the Missing Middle Initiative at the University of Ottawa. They discuss how what’s impacting Canadians from moving through the housing market, how government initiatives can help residents find a place to meet their needs, and whether the market will recover soon.