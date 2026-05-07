DVP scheduled for full weekend closure May 8-11

Drivers be warned!

The Don Valley Parkway is scheduled for a full weekend closure from 11 p.m. on Friday, May 8, until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 11.

The parkway will be shut down from Highway 401 to the Jarvis Street ramp on the Gardiner Expressway.

The City of Toronto says the planned closures are in an effort to maintain expressway infrastructure and prepare for major upcoming events like the FIFA World Cup next month.

The closures are weather dependent and could be rescheduled if necessary.

During the closure, the City says crews will complete work that would equal to more than 30 overnight road closures, saving drivers up to 150 hours of disruption.

Some of the maintenance work will include:

Repairs to cracks and potholes

Maintenance and replacement of guard rails

Bridge inspection and removal of loose concrete

Repainting of lane markings

Lighting inspections and repairs

Clearing catch basins to prevent flooding

Removal of debris, weeds, litter and graffiti

Construction will include full-width resurfacing of sections of the parkway, as well as work on the Eastern Avenue bridge project and the Bayview-Bloor ramp, Ontario Line project and electrical maintenance.