Martial arts instructor, 28, charged in child sexual abuse case

A 28-year-old martial arts instructor from Barrie, Ont. has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a child.

Police say Daniel Tallim is the sole proprietor of Alpha Martial Arts on Little Avenue and has been heavily involved in the martial arts community within the city of Barrie for several years.

He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.