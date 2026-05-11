BoC report estimates U.S. counter-tariffs pushed prices up about 6% last year

A sign advising that products from the U.S. affected by a tariff will be marked with a symbol at the shelf, with a QR code linking to a Government of Canada website, is seen in a grocery store in Ottawa on April 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted May 11, 2026 12:02 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2026 2:08 pm.

OTTAWA — Analysts at the Bank of Canada estimate prices on goods affected by Ottawa’s counter-tariffs against the United States last year were roughly six per cent higher on average than non-tariffed goods.

The federal government imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on a variety of grocery items, clothing and other household staples coming from the United States for about six months starting in March 2025 in retaliation to U.S. President Donald Trump’s initial tariffs.

Researchers at the Bank of Canada released a report Monday comparing the costs of more than 100,000 tariffed goods at seven retailers to a control group of products unaffected by duties.

The analysis estimates nearly a quarter of Ottawa’s counter-tariffs were passed on to prices paid by consumers by mid-June 2025. This roughly matched the pass-through observed in the United States from Trump’s global tariffs during the same period, the analysts noted.

The boost added about 0.3 percentage points to headline inflation last year, according to the report. The annual pace of inflation largely floated around the Bank of Canada’s two per cent target in 2025.

Substitutes for tariffed goods sourced domestically or imported from non-U.S. markets meanwhile saw no significant price hikes compared with the control group over the same time.

The report said the bulk of those higher prices on tariffed goods fell back in line with the control group three months after Ottawa removed most of the counter-tariffs in September.

The analysis found that retailers’ perceptions of how long the trade dispute would last affected the pace at which they hiked prices.

For instance, one appliance retailer in the study saw prices spike in the days after April 2, 2025 — “Liberation Day” in the United States when Trump ratcheted up his global tariff campaign — despite the fact that Canada’s counter-tariffs had been in place for a month by that time.

“When firms expect a tariff to be short-lived, they absorb most of the cost. When they expect a tariff to last for some time, they pass some of it on to consumer prices,” analysts concluded.

Researchers found products that were flagged to shoppers as being subject to tariffs were also more likely to sport higher prices than tariffed goods that didn’t advertise the impact of duties.

The tariff banners helped shift the burden of price increases off the retailer itself, the Bank of Canada analysts said.

“This reduces the risk of customer backlash and gives retailers more room to pass through cost increases, which is what appears to have occurred in 2025,” the report read.

Most Canadian goods are still able to enter the United States tariff-free thanks to the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement on trade. U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum, autos and other key industries remain in place.

Canada continues to levy counter-tariffs on select steel, aluminum and U.S.-made autos that don’t comply with CUSMA, and imposes tariffs on global steel imports above certain quotas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario travellers with connections to cruise remain asymptomatic, not being tested for hantavirus

Ontario’s health minister says three people in the province with connections to a deadly hantavirus outbreak are not currently being tested for the rodent-borne illness. Sylvia Jones says the three...

2h ago

'We're being left in the dark': Peel parents concerned about e-learning mandates

Back in March, Mandeep Kandola attended a Sandalwood Heights Secondary School parent council meeting, and what she heard left her deeply concerned. “We were informed that next school year, there's...

5h ago

Markham coach charged after allegedly breaching release conditions in ongoing sexual assault case

A Markham sports coach previously charged in a series of historical sexual offences involving youth has been arrested again, this time accused of breaching strict release conditions imposed on him. York...

3h ago

Brampton couple arrested after bank fraud investigation

A husband and wife from Brampton are facing charges after allegedly pulling off a series of bank frauds that resulted in nearly $90,000 in financial losses. The suspects are accused of using fake credit...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario travellers with connections to cruise remain asymptomatic, not being tested for hantavirus

Ontario’s health minister says three people in the province with connections to a deadly hantavirus outbreak are not currently being tested for the rodent-borne illness. Sylvia Jones says the three...

2h ago

'We're being left in the dark': Peel parents concerned about e-learning mandates

Back in March, Mandeep Kandola attended a Sandalwood Heights Secondary School parent council meeting, and what she heard left her deeply concerned. “We were informed that next school year, there's...

5h ago

Markham coach charged after allegedly breaching release conditions in ongoing sexual assault case

A Markham sports coach previously charged in a series of historical sexual offences involving youth has been arrested again, this time accused of breaching strict release conditions imposed on him. York...

3h ago

Brampton couple arrested after bank fraud investigation

A husband and wife from Brampton are facing charges after allegedly pulling off a series of bank frauds that resulted in nearly $90,000 in financial losses. The suspects are accused of using fake credit...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

5:10
Former CTV journalist Natalie Johnson on why she's running for city council

Local journalist Natalie Johnson announced her candidacy for Toronto City Council on Monday morning, formally stepping into the race for the Beaches–East York seat after nearly two decades covering municipal politics.

3h ago

2:23
Peel Region parents raise concerns over e-learning mandates

Parents in Peel Region say they have more questions than answers when it comes to how their kids will be taught in school next year. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

0:46
Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith suggests challenging Scarborough Southwest nomination

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith suggested challenging his party members choice on Ahsanul Hafiz as the byelection candidate for Scarborough Southwest after he lost by 19 votes.

5h ago

1:30
GTA gets cooler start to the week at below seasonal temps

The GTA is kicking off Monday with below seasonal temperatures as the wind chill brings makes for a cool morning.

7h ago

1:00
Hantavirus-hit cruise: Three passengers test positive since returning home

Two Americans and one French passengers from the hantavirus-stricken cruise have tested positive for the virus since docking in the Canary Islands and returning to their respective countries.

7h ago

More Videos