Cineplex reports $22.4M Q1 loss, revenue up 16 per cent from year earlier

A movie goer stands at the concessions kiosk in the lobby of a Cineplex theatre in Toronto, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 11, 2026 8:23 am.

Last Updated May 11, 2026 8:30 am.

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. reported a loss of $22.4 million in its first quarter compared with a loss of $36.6 million as year earlier as its revenue rose 16 per cent.

The movie theatre company says the loss amounted to 36 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a loss of 58 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $291.0 million for the quarter, up from $251.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The company says theatre attendance amounted to 9.8 million patrons, up from 8.4 million a year earlier.

Box office revenue per patron was $12.94, up from $12.14 in the same quarter last year, while concession revenue per patron was $9.54, up from $9.13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

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