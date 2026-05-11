A Markham sports coach previously charged in a series of historical sexual offences involving youth has been arrested again, this time accused of breaching strict release conditions imposed on him.

York Regional Police (YRP) say Garth Morris, 59, of Markham, was charged with three counts of failing to comply with a judicial release order after investigators learned he had continued coaching youth despite being prohibited from having contact with anyone under 16 or attending schools, parks, or community centres.

Morris was first charged in June 2025 following an investigation into allegations from a victim who reported incidents beginning in 2017, when they were under the age of 16, and continuing until 2021. After police issued an initial public appeal, additional victims came forward with historical reports.

At the time of the alleged offences, Morris coached youth basketball, tennis, and volleyball in Markham. Police now believe he may have connections outside the city and are reissuing his photograph as they renew their call for anyone with information to contact investigators.

In a news release, police emphasized that a sexual assault includes any non‑consensual contact of a sexual nature, and that there is no statute of limitations for reporting sexual offences in Canada.

Anyone with information or video evidence is urged to speak with investigators.