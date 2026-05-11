Markham coach charged after allegedly breaching release conditions in ongoing sexual assault case

Garth Morris was first charged in June 2025 following an investigation into allegations from a victim who reported incidents beginning in 2017, when they were under the age of 16, and continuing until 2021. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 11, 2026 12:48 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2026 12:51 pm.

A Markham sports coach previously charged in a series of historical sexual offences involving youth has been arrested again, this time accused of breaching strict release conditions imposed on him.

York Regional Police (YRP) say Garth Morris, 59, of Markham, was charged with three counts of failing to comply with a judicial release order after investigators learned he had continued coaching youth despite being prohibited from having contact with anyone under 16 or attending schools, parks, or community centres.

Morris was first charged in June 2025 following an investigation into allegations from a victim who reported incidents beginning in 2017, when they were under the age of 16, and continuing until 2021. After police issued an initial public appeal, additional victims came forward with historical reports.

Related:

At the time of the alleged offences, Morris coached youth basketball, tennis, and volleyball in Markham. Police now believe he may have connections outside the city and are reissuing his photograph as they renew their call for anyone with information to contact investigators.

In a news release, police emphasized that a sexual assault includes any non‑consensual contact of a sexual nature, and that there is no statute of limitations for reporting sexual offences in Canada.

Anyone with information or video evidence is urged to speak with investigators.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario travellers with connections to cruise remain asymptomatic, not being tested for hantavirus

Ontario’s health minister says three people in the province with connections to a deadly hantavirus outbreak are not currently being tested for the rodent-borne illness. Sylvia Jones says the three...

2h ago

'We're being left in the dark': Peel parents concerned about e-learning mandates

Back in March, Mandeep Kandola attended a Sandalwood Heights Secondary School parent council meeting, and what she heard left her deeply concerned. “We were informed that next school year, there's...

5h ago

Brampton couple arrested after bank fraud investigation

A husband and wife from Brampton are facing charges after allegedly pulling off a series of bank frauds that resulted in nearly $90,000 in financial losses. The suspects are accused of using fake credit...

3h ago

Longtime CTV journalist Natalie Johnson enters race in Beaches–East York

Local journalist Natalie Johnson announced her candidacy for Toronto City Council on Monday morning, formally stepping into the race for the Beaches–East York seat after nearly two decades covering municipal...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario travellers with connections to cruise remain asymptomatic, not being tested for hantavirus

Ontario’s health minister says three people in the province with connections to a deadly hantavirus outbreak are not currently being tested for the rodent-borne illness. Sylvia Jones says the three...

2h ago

'We're being left in the dark': Peel parents concerned about e-learning mandates

Back in March, Mandeep Kandola attended a Sandalwood Heights Secondary School parent council meeting, and what she heard left her deeply concerned. “We were informed that next school year, there's...

5h ago

Brampton couple arrested after bank fraud investigation

A husband and wife from Brampton are facing charges after allegedly pulling off a series of bank frauds that resulted in nearly $90,000 in financial losses. The suspects are accused of using fake credit...

3h ago

Longtime CTV journalist Natalie Johnson enters race in Beaches–East York

Local journalist Natalie Johnson announced her candidacy for Toronto City Council on Monday morning, formally stepping into the race for the Beaches–East York seat after nearly two decades covering municipal...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

5:10
Former CTV journalist Natalie Johnson on why she's running for city council

Local journalist Natalie Johnson announced her candidacy for Toronto City Council on Monday morning, formally stepping into the race for the Beaches–East York seat after nearly two decades covering municipal politics.

3h ago

2:23
Peel Region parents raise concerns over e-learning mandates

Parents in Peel Region say they have more questions than answers when it comes to how their kids will be taught in school next year. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

0:46
Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith suggests challenging Scarborough Southwest nomination

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith suggested challenging his party members choice on Ahsanul Hafiz as the byelection candidate for Scarborough Southwest after he lost by 19 votes.

5h ago

1:30
GTA gets cooler start to the week at below seasonal temps

The GTA is kicking off Monday with below seasonal temperatures as the wind chill brings makes for a cool morning.

7h ago

1:00
Hantavirus-hit cruise: Three passengers test positive since returning home

Two Americans and one French passengers from the hantavirus-stricken cruise have tested positive for the virus since docking in the Canary Islands and returning to their respective countries.

7h ago

More Videos