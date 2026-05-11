What’s the state of Canada’s bilingualism?

In today’s The Big Story Podcast, it’s been decades since Canada implemented an official bilingualism policy nation wide– but the history of our two official languages in Canada goes back much further.

And following a recent Macleans article questioning the validity of official bilingualism, the question remains: what is the state of bilingualism in Canada?

Host Catherine Jette speaks with Dr. Luisa Veronis, Research Chair in Immigration and Franco-Ontarian communities at the University of Ottawa, to look at the historical and modern implications of Canada’s language policy.

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