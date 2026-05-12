3 youths arrested after vehicle shot at in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 12, 2026 2:57 pm.

Three male youths are facing charges after a shooting incident in Scarborough last month, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue area at around 9:41 p.m. on April 13, 2026, after shots were fired at a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the three suspects, all aged 17, were in the area at the time and two of them allegedly pulled out guns and fired in the direction of a motor vehicle.

“Officers from the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force commenced an investigation into the incident,” a police release states. “Members of the Centralized Shooting Response Team Five continued the investigation and identified the three accused as the parties responsible for the discharge of the firearms.”

On Friday, May 8, the suspects were arrested during an unrelated investigation.

Two teens, one from Whitby and one from Oshawa, are charged with discharge firearm reckless to others, possess firearm without holding licence, possess loaded regulated firearm, among other charges.

The other teen from Toronto is charged with occupy motor vehicle with a firearm, breach of probation and possess firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in Shops at Don Mills parking lot

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Shops at Don Mills parking lot. Toronto police were called to Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue just after 10:40 a.m. The woman suffered...

27m ago

No more frost expected, warm long weekend forecast in the GTA

The Victoria Day long weekend is shaping up to be one of the best weekends of the spring as temperatures are forecasted to finally warm up.

24m ago

Canadian NBAer Brandon Clarke dead at age 29

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has passed away at age 29, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. The cause of death was not immediately made public. Clarke, a native of Vancouver, spent...

2h ago

Durham Regional Police creating new Ajax station, division

Durham Regional Police officials announced the new station will be on Harwood Avenue North in Ajax. It still requires regional approvals.

2m ago

Top Stories

Woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in Shops at Don Mills parking lot

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Shops at Don Mills parking lot. Toronto police were called to Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue just after 10:40 a.m. The woman suffered...

27m ago

No more frost expected, warm long weekend forecast in the GTA

The Victoria Day long weekend is shaping up to be one of the best weekends of the spring as temperatures are forecasted to finally warm up.

24m ago

Canadian NBAer Brandon Clarke dead at age 29

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has passed away at age 29, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. The cause of death was not immediately made public. Clarke, a native of Vancouver, spent...

2h ago

Durham Regional Police creating new Ajax station, division

Durham Regional Police officials announced the new station will be on Harwood Avenue North in Ajax. It still requires regional approvals.

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Another below seasonal week with showers

Frost advisories for Southern Ontario are expected to be short-lived as warmer temperatures are set creep in, alongside with some showers.

1h ago

4:52
TDSB 'misleading' impact of recent job cuts: Toronto Education Workers president

President of Toronto Education Workers/Local 440 John Weatherup says the TDSB is 'misleading' the number of staff that are being laid off and their impact to classrooms and students.

8h ago

2:19
Above seasonal temperatures for May long weekend

Temperatures are expected to pick up in the Greater Toronto Area this long weekend. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the ling-range forecast.

22h ago

2:58
Questions remain after toddler falls through North York high-rise window

There are still many questions a day after a toddler fell to her death from a North York apartment building. Shauna Hunt with what we're learning about the incident and the young victim.

22h ago

1:15
Toronto's Pearson airport to upgrade runway and baggage at terminals

Toronto’s Pearson airport is launching a multibillion-dollar upgrade that aims to boost passenger numbers by more than a third to 65 million a year by the early 2030s.

May 11, 2026 1:28 pm EST EST

More Videos