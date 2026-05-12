3 youths arrested after vehicle shot at in Scarborough

Three male youths are facing charges after a shooting incident in Scarborough last month, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue area at around 9:41 p.m. on April 13, 2026, after shots were fired at a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the three suspects, all aged 17, were in the area at the time and two of them allegedly pulled out guns and fired in the direction of a motor vehicle.

“Officers from the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force commenced an investigation into the incident,” a police release states. “Members of the Centralized Shooting Response Team Five continued the investigation and identified the three accused as the parties responsible for the discharge of the firearms.”

On Friday, May 8, the suspects were arrested during an unrelated investigation.

Two teens, one from Whitby and one from Oshawa, are charged with discharge firearm reckless to others, possess firearm without holding licence, possess loaded regulated firearm, among other charges.

The other teen from Toronto is charged with occupy motor vehicle with a firearm, breach of probation and possess firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.