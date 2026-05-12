A 57‑year‑old man is facing an arson charge after a fire was deliberately set inside an Oshawa triplex over the weekend, prompting the evacuation of all residents.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Ortona Avenue and Bloor Street East around 3:40 p.m. on May 9 for reports of a fire inside a multi‑unit home. Officers arrived to assist Oshawa Fire Services as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Police say they later learned that a tenant in the building had intentionally started the fire. The suspect suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody before being transported to the hospital.

All other occupants of the triplex were safely evacuated, and no additional injuries were reported.

On Monday, investigators working alongside the Office of the Fire Marshal executed a search warrant at the residence to collect evidence related to the incident.

Police have charged Phil John Layng, 57, of Oshawa, with arson — disregard for human life. He was held for a bail hearing.