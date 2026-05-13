Man, 73, dead following e-bike collision in Pickering
Posted May 13, 2026 10:22 am.
A 73-year-old man died after he crashed into a gravel pile while riding an e-bike in Pickering, Durham Regional Police said.
The collision occurred just after 3 p.m. on Monday in the area of Woodview Avenue, south of Finch Avenue.
Police say the 73-year-old man was travelling southbound on Woodview Avenue when he struck a gravel pile and was ejected from the e-bike. He was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
The collision is under investigation. The man was not identified.