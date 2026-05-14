Honda indefinitely suspends Canadian EV plant plans

Honda employees work along the vehicle assembly line before an event announcing plans for a Honda electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., on Thursday, April 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 14, 2026 8:24 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2026 8:48 am.

Honda Canada has indefinitely suspended its previously announced Ontario value‑chain investment project — a major initiative that included plans for a new electric‑vehicle plant in Alliston, Ont. — saying changing market conditions and a revised global strategy no longer support moving forward.

In a statement, the automaker said the decision does not affect current jobs or production levels at its long‑standing Alliston, Ont., manufacturing campus, where Honda continues to build the Civic and CR‑V, including hybrid models that remain in high demand.

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Honda says the suspension stems from evolving business conditions, a shift in its external resource strategy, and changing customer demand in the EV market. The company emphasized that the move reflects a broader reassessment of its global procurement and manufacturing plans.

The value‑chain project — which included battery production and a new EV assembly line — had the potential to create 1,000 new manufacturing jobs in Alliston, Ont. Despite commitments of future funding from both the federal and Ontario governments, Honda confirmed no public money was ever transferred.

The company says it will continue to monitor market conditions while reviewing its long‑term strategy.

Alliston, Ont., operations unaffected, Honda says

Honda stressed that the suspension does not impact its existing Canadian operations. In 2025, a company spokesperson said Honda built roughly 400,000 vehicles in Canada, including 198,000 Civic units and 202,000 CR‑V units.

More than 60 per cent of those vehicles were hybrids, and all Civic sedans and CR‑V models sold in Canada are built domestically.

Honda says its “build where we sell” approach — a strategy it has used for decades — gives it the flexibility to navigate fluctuating market conditions while maintaining stability for its Canadian workforce.

Honda has operated in Canada since 1986.

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