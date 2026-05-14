Lac-Mégantic: Supreme Court refusal clears CP rail of liability in 2013 tragedy

A pile of burned tanker cars remained stacked in the heart of Lac-Mégantic, Que., 10 days after the catastrophic derailment that killed 47 people. Photo taken July 16, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL-Ryan Remiorz

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud, The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2026 11:15 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2026 11:42 am.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company has been cleared of all liability in the Lac-Mégantic, Que., train disaster that claimed 47 lives in 2013.

Several parties, including the victims and their families, were attempting to sue the rail carrier for its role in the disaster.

But the Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear an appeal after the railway company prevailed in Superior Court and the Court of Appeal.

On July 6, 2013, a runaway train derailed in the heart of Lac-Mégantic, with its oil tankers causing a massive explosion that reduced the downtown to ashes.

Under an agreement between various parties, a $460-million compensation fund had been established for victims, their families, and creditors of the Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway — the bankrupt company that had operated the train.

Canadian Pacific — which became Canadian Pacific Kansas City in 2023 — had refused to pay into the fund, saying it bore no responsibility for the tragedy.

The plaintiffs had argued that CP, which shipped the oil from North Dakota to New Brunswick, failed to inform Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway that the oil it was transporting on the final leg of the journey had been improperly labelled.

As is custom, the country’s highest court did not provide reasons for its decision not to consider the case.

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