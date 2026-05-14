Man stabbed near St. Lawrence Market, suspect in custody
Posted May 14, 2026 9:01 pm.
Last Updated May 14, 2026 9:21 pm.
Toronto police say a man was stabbed in the Front Street East and Market Street area on Thursday night.
It happened at around 7:47 p.m.
Officers were called about an altercation between two people and arrived to find a man with non life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and a male suspect was taken into custody.
No further details were immediately available.