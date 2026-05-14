Man stabbed near St. Lawrence Market, suspect in custody

The scene of a stabbing on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Ricardo Alfonso/CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 14, 2026 9:01 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2026 9:21 pm.

Toronto police say a man was stabbed in the Front Street East and Market Street area on Thursday night.

It happened at around 7:47 p.m.

Officers were called about an altercation between two people and arrived to find a man with non life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and a male suspect was taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.

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