Rogers has successfully completed a $22‑million upgrade to its 5G+ network in and around BMO Field as Toronto prepares to host massive crowds for the FIFA World Cup, promising faster speeds, more capacity and stronger connectivity for fans moving through stadiums, fan zones and major transit hubs.

The company says a crew of 30 spent nearly 40,000 hours planning and installing new infrastructure to handle the surge of mobile traffic expected during the tournament.

Mark Kennedy, Rogers’ Chief Technology Officer, said the upgrades are designed to support both the global event and long‑term demand in the city.

“These enhancements ensure our network is ready for global events like FIFA, while delivering long‑term benefits for the local Toronto community,” Kennedy said.

What’s new in Toronto’s 5G+ network

Rogers says the improvements bring the latest 5G+ technology to fans across the city, including:

Enhanced in‑stadium wireless — equivalent to adding 16 new cell towers in downtown Toronto to support BMO Field’s expanded capacity.

Additional 5G+ spectrum — boosting speeds and increasing bandwidth for tens of thousands of fans using their devices simultaneously.

New infrastructure at fan zones — including installations at hotels, major gathering areas and transportation hubs such as Pearson Airport, Union Station and select TTC subway stations.

Temporary mobile cell sites — “Cells on Wheels” and “Cells on Light Facilities” deployed across downtown Toronto to handle peak crowds.

The upgrades are part of a broader national push. In Vancouver, Rogers says it is investing $5 million to strengthen coverage around BC Place and other high‑traffic areas.

Toronto is expected to see some of its largest crowds in years as global soccer fans arrive for World Cup matches and related events. Rogers says its 5G+ network enhancements are designed to ensure fans can stay connected throughout the tournament while leaving behind permanent improvements for residents.

Toronto is one of 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged across Canada, the United States and Mexico — the first World Cup ever held across three countries and the first featuring an expanded 48‑team format.

BMO Field will host six World Cup matches, including five group‑stage games and one Round of 32 knockout match.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews