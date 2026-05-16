Another man has died while waiting for care at hospital: Alberta Medical Association

A pedestrian walks on a crosswalk at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2026 5:23 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2026 7:26 pm.

EDMONTON — The Alberta Medical Association says another patient has died while waiting for care at a hospital, as the province’s health agency investigates the case.

AMA President Dr. Brian Wirzba says the man arrived at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital on May 8 and died several hours later.

“He received some initial therapy in the emergency room but because there were no stretcher spaces inside the emergency department, he was left in waiting room,” Wirzba said in a Saturday phone interview.

“This is another tragic event … We extend our condolences to the patient’s family and loved ones. And, you know, these things are never easy for front-line staff … There’s a significant moral distress that comes from working in that environment on a regular basis.”

Alberta Health Services says it is investigating and it can’t release further details due to privacy reasons.

“AHS takes situations like this seriously and is committed to providing a safe environment that supports high-quality care,” the agency said in an email.

“AHS has undertaken an initial investigation and a Quality Assurance Review will be conducted.”

The man is among several patients who’ve died while waiting for care across Alberta’s hospitals in recent months.

Late last year, Prashant Sreekumar, who was 44, died at Edmonton’s Grey Nuns Community Hospital after waiting nearly eight hours.

Then earlier this year, Dr. Paul Parks, president-elect of the Alberta Medical Association’s section of emergency medicine, sent a letter to Alberta’s government detailing examples of another six deaths in hospitals over the span of two weeks in January. The letter also listed 30 cases that nearly ended in a death.

The letter pinned most of the deaths — and what doctors call “near misses” — to the fact that Alberta’s hospitals are clogged.

Alberta’s government ordered a judge-led inquiry into Sreekumar’s death in January, and also announced it was creating a program in which physicians would help triage patients.

Wirzba said Sunday the triage program, which would operate across six to eight major hospitals in Alberta, is still not in place.

“There has been significant delay in some of the details around describing the position and arranging appropriate contracts for the positions,” Wirzba said.

“We have continued to work with government on this on a very regular basis and, as recently as last week, also have been advised that … the team on the government side is reviewing some of the latest information that we’ve provided.”

He said he expects the AMA and the government to come to a resolution in June. Then a call-out for physicians who can make time in their busy schedules to sign on to the program will be issued.

“This entire process has taken far longer than we anticipated,” Wirzba said.

And it is also one of several resolutions needed, he added, to solve the problem of overcrowded Alberta hospitals.

“The emergency departments are under significant pressure,” he said.

“Solutions for this do require all stakeholders, governments, hospitals, care agencies, to work together to try and address the multitude of challenges that lead to the backlog.”

He said, for example, governments need to create social programs for patients being discharged.

“Patients need to get out to more appropriate places in the community, they need stable housing, social work to see them, addiction treatments … Those types of services need to be more readily available,” he said.

“All of those need to be improved in order to improve the flow through the emergency room.”

He said the latest death shouldn’t deter Albertans from going to the ER.

“Despite these tragic events, the vast majority of patients get care.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2026.

Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC work stoppage deadline nears after talks extended

The clock is counting down yet again to a possible work stoppage for hundreds of Toronto Transit Commission employees. The TTC and CUPE Local 2 agreed to extend talks beyond the previous midnight...

DEVELOPING

1h ago

Canadian isolating in B.C. tests "presumptive positive" for hantavirus

British Columbia's provincial health officer says one of the four Canadians isolating in the province who had been on a cruise ship where there was a hantavirus outbreak has received a "presumptive positive"...

2h ago

Several organic microgreen brands recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Several organic microgreen brands are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 65-gram packages of broccoli, mild mix and spring mix organic microgreens...

8h ago

Brampton man facing charges in alleged illegal towing investigation

A 39-year-old Brampton man is facing charges in connection with an illegal towing investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began an investigation on May 1 after receiving multiple reports of vehicles...

9h ago

Top Stories

TTC work stoppage deadline nears after talks extended

The clock is counting down yet again to a possible work stoppage for hundreds of Toronto Transit Commission employees. The TTC and CUPE Local 2 agreed to extend talks beyond the previous midnight...

DEVELOPING

1h ago

Canadian isolating in B.C. tests "presumptive positive" for hantavirus

British Columbia's provincial health officer says one of the four Canadians isolating in the province who had been on a cruise ship where there was a hantavirus outbreak has received a "presumptive positive"...

2h ago

Several organic microgreen brands recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Several organic microgreen brands are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 65-gram packages of broccoli, mild mix and spring mix organic microgreens...

8h ago

Brampton man facing charges in alleged illegal towing investigation

A 39-year-old Brampton man is facing charges in connection with an illegal towing investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began an investigation on May 1 after receiving multiple reports of vehicles...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Hot weather on the way for the Greater Toronto Area

Temperatures are expected to reach their hottest point so far this year. CityNews Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

May 15, 2026 6:51 pm EST EST

4:08
Warm weekend with a storm risk on Saturday

Temperatures will be above seasonal and remain very warm throughout the entire long weekend, with a slight chance of showers on Saturday.

May 15, 2026 4:27 pm EST EST

2:27
Ontario gas prices expected to remain high during travel season

While experts say Ontario gas prices are expected to remain high during the summer travel season, some residents are still determined to follow through on their camping plans no matter the cost.

May 15, 2026 10:45 am EST EST

2:13
Drake's 'Iceman' album drop takes over Toronto: Timeline of events

From 'freezing' the CN Tower to a massive fireworks display, Toronto rapper Drake released his highly anticipated album 'Iceman' in a fashion only true to the louder-than-life artist.

May 15, 2026 10:07 am EST EST

4:08
Hottest temperatures of the year forecasted for Toronto next week

Toronto is in for a warm and sunny long weekend that is only expected to get hotter as temperatures are forecasted to reach up to 29 degrees on Tuesday.

May 15, 2026 4:10 pm EST EST

More Videos