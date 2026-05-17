Maple Leafs make more front office changes, parting ways with assistant GMs

Dave Nonis, centre, senior vice-president and GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs, watches the team practice with Brandon Pridham, left, assistant to the GM, and Kyle Dubas, assistant GM, following the firing of head coach Randy Carlyle in Toronto on January 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted May 17, 2026 12:55 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue reshaping their front office under general manager John Chayka, with one of the organization’s longest-serving executives moving on.

The club announced Sunday that assistant general manager Brandon Pridham and the Maple Leafs have mutually agreed to part ways, ending a 12-year tenure that saw him become one of the most important figures behind the scenes.

Assistant general manager of player personnel Derek Clancey will also be departing the organization.

“Brandon has played an integral role in the organization over the past 12 seasons,” Chayka said in a statement. “We are sincerely appreciative of Brandon’s professionalism, commitment and dedication to the Maple Leafs throughout his tenure. Derek also brought valuable experience and insight to our hockey operations department during his time with the club. We thank both Brandon and Derek for their contributions to the organization and wish them and their families all the very best moving forward.”

Pridham’s departure marks the end of an era in Toronto’s hockey operations department.

Initially hired from the NHL league office in 2014, Pridham quickly became one of the organization’s most trusted executives and a central architect behind the club’s salary cap strategy. Widely regarded around the league as one of hockey’s foremost cap specialists, Pridham played a critical role in helping navigate the financial complexities of building around a core that included Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares.

His profile rose to the point where he was regularly viewed as a future NHL general manager candidate, interviewing for multiple openings around the league in recent years.

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