2 arrested after fireworks fired toward crowds at Ashbridges Bay, Toronto police say

The arrests at Ashbridges Bay come amid growing concern over unruly fireworks behaviour across the region — including in Brampton, where Chinguacousy Park was shut down on Victoria Day. Photo: CityNews. © 2016 Roberto Machado Noa

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 19, 2026 11:53 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2026 12:02 pm.

Toronto police say two people were arrested at Ashbridges Bay on Monday night after fireworks were allegedly launched toward crowds, marking the latest reported incident during Victoria Day celebrations in the GTA.

Police confirmed both individuals were charged with assault with a weapon, alleging they were lighting fireworks in the direction of people gathered along the waterfront. The accused were not identified by the authorities.

No injuries were reported.

“People are getting overly excited. Just be safe,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow when asked about the alleged incident on Tuesday. “In terms of the fireworks, there are people that are overly excited. God knows what they’re thinking. We’ll see what happens to them… it’s unsafe practice to shoot fireworks at people.”

The arrests come amid growing concern over unruly fireworks behaviour across the region — including in Brampton, where Chinguacousy Park was shut down on Victoria Day after large, unsafe gatherings and fireworks fired into crowds prompted city officials to close the park on Monday night.

Authorities across the GTA have repeatedly warned that firing fireworks toward people is extremely dangerous and can result in criminal charges.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Worker dead after falling off roof in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating an industrial accident that led to the death of a worker in Etobicoke on Tuesday. Officers responded to a call in the Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue area around...

1h ago

Male dead after daylight stabbing in Mississauga; schools briefly placed in hold‑and‑secure

An investigation is underway after a male victim died following a stabbing in Mississauga early Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say. Officers were called around 12:23 p.m. to the area of Agnes...

updated

3m ago

Suspects in 20 residential break-ins were part of crime-tourism group from Chile, York police say

York Regional Police (YRP) say they've arrested four suspects who were allegedly part of an organized crime-tourism group responsible for 20 residential break-and-enters across York Region and parts of...

1h ago

Toronto police continue to search for missing teen girl, last seen in Earl Bales Park area

Toronto police are actively searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since late last week, as her parents issue a plea to the public for help. Investigators say 14-year-old Esther was last...

35m ago

Top Stories

Worker dead after falling off roof in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating an industrial accident that led to the death of a worker in Etobicoke on Tuesday. Officers responded to a call in the Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue area around...

1h ago

Male dead after daylight stabbing in Mississauga; schools briefly placed in hold‑and‑secure

An investigation is underway after a male victim died following a stabbing in Mississauga early Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say. Officers were called around 12:23 p.m. to the area of Agnes...

updated

3m ago

Suspects in 20 residential break-ins were part of crime-tourism group from Chile, York police say

York Regional Police (YRP) say they've arrested four suspects who were allegedly part of an organized crime-tourism group responsible for 20 residential break-and-enters across York Region and parts of...

1h ago

Toronto police continue to search for missing teen girl, last seen in Earl Bales Park area

Toronto police are actively searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since late last week, as her parents issue a plea to the public for help. Investigators say 14-year-old Esther was last...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
13 people charged after fireworks shot at people in Chinguacousy Park

Police in Peel Region say they charged 13 people after fireworks were shot into the crowd during a large gathering at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton on Victoria Day.

1h ago

0:34
TTC reaches one-year tentative agreement with unionized trade workers

After months of negotiating, the TTC reached a one-year tentative agreement with the union representing electrical workers ahead of the World Cup.

3h ago

2:15
Off-duty Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault in Spain

Three off-duty Toronto police officers are facing serious charges from Spainish authorities including sexual assault as reports allege the incident involved the assault of a sex worker in Barcelona.

5h ago

1:32
Last day of GTA heat event as temperatures expected to drop

Following a weekend of heat, the GTA is expected to experience a drop in temperatures and rain as the week progresses.

5h ago

2:28
Heat warning in place for GTA with storm risk

Dangerously hot temperatures are sweeping the Greater Toronto Area. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.

20h ago

More Videos