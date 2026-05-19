Toronto police say two people were arrested at Ashbridges Bay on Monday night after fireworks were allegedly launched toward crowds, marking the latest reported incident during Victoria Day celebrations in the GTA.

Police confirmed both individuals were charged with assault with a weapon, alleging they were lighting fireworks in the direction of people gathered along the waterfront. The accused were not identified by the authorities.

No injuries were reported.

“People are getting overly excited. Just be safe,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow when asked about the alleged incident on Tuesday. “In terms of the fireworks, there are people that are overly excited. God knows what they’re thinking. We’ll see what happens to them… it’s unsafe practice to shoot fireworks at people.”

The arrests come amid growing concern over unruly fireworks behaviour across the region — including in Brampton, where Chinguacousy Park was shut down on Victoria Day after large, unsafe gatherings and fireworks fired into crowds prompted city officials to close the park on Monday night.

Authorities across the GTA have repeatedly warned that firing fireworks toward people is extremely dangerous and can result in criminal charges.