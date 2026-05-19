Whitby man charged in child sexual exploitation investigation

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a Whitby man who is accused of allegedly using technology to sexually exploit children.

OPP investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Whitby on May 12 and several electronic devices were seized.

Mario Sultana, 67, was arrested and charged with agreement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 and making child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

After a bail hearing, Sultana was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

Anyone with information about this investigation or online child exploitation is asked to contact the OPP.