Police ask for help identifying man wanted in alleged Port Lands assault

A suspect is wanted in connection to an assault in the Port Lands that happened last October.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Commissioners Street and Saulter Street South on Oct. 2, 2025.

The suspect was allegedly driving his vehicle and had almost hit the victim. A verbal argument led to the suspect allegedly punching the victim multiple times.

The victim was injured in the assault.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and was wearing a black t-shirt, black hoodie, burgundy cargo pants, white running shoes, and a baseball cap.

His image has been released.