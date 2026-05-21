Canadian citizen charged with illegally voting in multiple U.S. elections

The seal of Department of Justice U.S. Attorney's Office is seen during a news conference in Washington, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana).

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2026 8:28 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2026 8:34 am.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a Canadian citizen who has been living in the United States for decades has been charged with voting illegally.

The 40-year-old accused faces one count of unlawful voting by an alien and one count of casting a ballot known to be fraudulent.

Prosecutors said in a news release that the man became a permanent resident in February 1987 and had been living in the town of Saugus, Mass., north of Boston.

They allege the man declared on official registration forms that he was a U.S. citizen and that he voted in multiple federal elections.

“During the same period, Manhertz knew that he was not a United States citizen. On or about Feb. 13, 2019, approximately three years after registering to vote in Saugus but before the 2020 and 2024 federal elections, Manhertz allegedly submitted to the Department of Homeland Security an I-90 form, or an ‘Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card,'” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

“On the form, Manhertz provided his Alien Registration Number, his name and his Saugus address. In response to a question regarding his legal status, Manhertz allegedly checked the box ‘Lawful Permanent Resident.’ Manhertz signed and dated the application.”

If convicted, the accused could face between one and five years in prison and fines ranging from $100,000 to $250,000. 

Online court records show he is scheduled to appear in court in June.

With files from CityNews’ Lucas Casaletto

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